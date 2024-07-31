Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 6.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.21% to Rs 31143.01 croreNet profit of Bank of Baroda rose 6.19% to Rs 4727.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4452.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.21% to Rs 31143.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28002.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income31143.0128002.54 11 OPM %65.0760.57 -PBDT6339.536217.49 2 PBT6339.536217.49 2 NP4727.814452.10 6
