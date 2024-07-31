Adani Power Q1 PAT slumps 55% to Rs 3,913 cr

Adani Power (APL) reported 55.33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,912.79 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 8,759.42 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 35.89% YoY to Rs 14,955.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Total continuing income jumped 30% to Rs 15,052 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 11,612 crore in Q1 FY24, growth was driven by higher sales volumes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 44.25% to Rs 4,905.51 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 8,799.62 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 35.89% YoY to Rs 14,955.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The companys consolidated EBITDA jumped 52.63% to Rs 6,290 crore in Q1 FY25 as against to Rs 4,121 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Growth in continuing EBITDA for Q1 FY 2024-25 was mainly driven by higher merchant contribution, lower import fuel prices, and increase in fixed charges after full commissioning of the Godda plant.

During the quarter, the company and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 78.0% and power sales volume of 24.1 billion units (BU) on an installed capacity of 15,250 MW, as compared to PLF of 60.1% and power sales volume of 17.5 BU on an installed capacity of 14,468 MW in Q1 FY24.

During Q1 FY 2024-25, higher volumes were contributed by almost all plants led by Mundra and Mahan in addition to Godda, the second 800 MW unit of which was commissioned on 26th June 2023. Domestic power sales volumes continued to be driven by growing power demand , and offtake under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) was further supported by falling prices of imported coal.

S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power, said, As Adani Power grows from strength to strength, we have undertaken advance development activities to secure execution pipelines for three Ultra-supercritical projects of 1,600 MW each to prepare ourselves for the anticipated resurgence in the thermal power sector. Our strategic focus is to derisk our growth plans by utilizing high efficiency, low emission technologies, pooling our deep experience and multi-domain expertise for project development, securing access to fuel resources, and revitalizing the organization to become more agile and competitive in the digitalized world. Adani Power is dedicated to enhancing lives and ensuring Indias energy security by proactively addressing the need for sustainable, affordable, and reliable power, while also being a responsible steward of the environment and surrounding communities.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The scrip rose 0.73% to ends at Rs 734.50 on the BSE.

