North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 146.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 77.63 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 146.31% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 77.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.77.6383.859.795.686.002.795.262.003.671.49