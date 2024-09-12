Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at discount

Nifty September futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 3.26% as shares rose.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,339, a discount of 49.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,388.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 zoomed 470.45 points or 1.89% to 25,388.90.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.26% to 13.18.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Sitaram Yechury, Sitaram, Yechury

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72 after long illness

LIVE: Will go with 30-member delegation for meeting with Bengal govt instead of 15, say doctors

LIVE: Will go with 30-member delegation for meeting with Bengal govt instead of 15, say doctors

Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 2-0 CHN, 4th QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We made some progress: EAM on India-China talks on eastern Ladakh row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon