Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corporation gains as board OKs fund raising upto Rs 1,000 cr

Minda Corporation gains as board OKs fund raising upto Rs 1,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Minda Corporation rose 1.83% to Rs 540.20 after its board approved fund raising via preferential issue of shares or qualified institutional placement (QIP) mode in one or more tranches.
In an exchange filling, the company said that the board of directors has approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of further issuance of securities through public and/or private offerings including preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, further public offer or any of the permissible modes (in one or more tranches), for upto Rs 1,000 crore, subject to approval of the companys shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.
Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan India presence and significant international footprint. It is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The companys consolidated net profit surged 42% to Rs 64.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 45.21 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 11% YoY to 1,192.39 crore for the quarter eneded 30 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Sitaram Yechury, Sitaram, Yechury

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72 after long illness

LIVE: Will go with 30-member delegation for meeting with Bengal govt instead of 15, say doctors

LIVE: Will go with 30-member delegation for meeting with Bengal govt instead of 15, say doctors

Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 2-0 CHN, 4th QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We made some progress: EAM on India-China talks on eastern Ladakh row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon