Shilpa Medicare's biopharma subsidiary inks licensing agreement with SteinCares for Latin America

Shilpa Medicare said that its subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals and SteinCares have entered into a strategic licensing agreement to commercialize a biosimilar across Latin America.

SteinCares is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding patient access to innovative and cost-effective treatments across Latin America.

Shilpa Biologicals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on immunology, oncology, and ophthalmics. As a hybrid CDMO/pharma company, Shilpa offers both development and manufacturing services alongside ready-to-license novel formulations.

Under the agreement, SteinCares will hold exclusive rights to register, commercialize, and distribute the biosimilar across the region while Shilpa Biologicals will complete product development and provide long-term commercial manufacturing from its facility in Dharwad, India.

The partnership brings together Shilpa Biologicals expertise in biologics development and high-quality commercial manufacturing with SteinCares integrated regional platform, combining regulatory capabilities, market access, and deep understanding of Latin American healthcare systems.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of API, formulation, and development services.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.28% to Rs 44.58 crore on a 28.32% increase in revenue to Rs 409.73 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.33% to currently trade at Rs 322.95 on the BSE.

