Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens on trade tensions and soft growth

Yen weakens on trade tensions and soft growth

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen slipped to around 155 per dollar on Tuesday, reversing yesterdays gains as the US dollar regained support amid ongoing trade uncertainty. Renewed tariff threats from the US added to market caution, while Japan reaffirmed its commitment to the bilateral trade agreement. Concerns over Japans fiscal outlook have also intensified amid expectations of additional stimulus measures to support the economy. At the same time, weak fourth-quarter GDP data has reduced expectations for a near-term interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Investors are now focused on upcoming US economic data, including consumer confidence and regional manufacturing indicators, as well as speeches from Federal Reserve officials, for further direction in the USD/JPY pair.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eris Lifesciences gains after partnering with Natco Pharma for launching Semaglutide in India

Eris Lifesciences gains after partnering with Natco Pharma for launching Semaglutide in India

Sensex slumps 1,001 pts; Nifty slides below 25,450 mark; media shares decline

Sensex slumps 1,001 pts; Nifty slides below 25,450 mark; media shares decline

Shilpa Medicare's biopharma subsidiary inks licensing agreement with SteinCares for Latin America

Shilpa Medicare's biopharma subsidiary inks licensing agreement with SteinCares for Latin America

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fractal Industries lists at 6% premium on BSE; hits lower circuit

Fractal Industries lists at 6% premium on BSE; hits lower circuit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodayDrug Lord El Mencho KillediQOO 15R SpecsPersonal Finance