Sensex slumps 1,001 pts; Nifty slides below 25,450 mark; media shares decline
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 1,001.35 points or 1.20% to 82,293.31. The Nifty 50 index fell 284.70 points or 1.11% to 25,428.30.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.96% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 1.11%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,148 shares rose and 2,794 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.93% to 14.30. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,468.60, at a premium of 40.3 points as compared with the spot at 25,428.30.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 208.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 254.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,400 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index 1.31% to 1,410.85. The index rose 0.20% in the past trading session.
Saregama India (down 2.11%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.02%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.83%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.73%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.28%), D B Corp (down 1.23%), PVR Inox (down 1.15%), Tips Music (down 0.78%), Prime Focus (down 0.63%) and Sun TV Network (down 0.17%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a National Highway project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.
Sigma Advanced Systems fell 2.49% after it has secured fresh orders worth about Rs 100 crore from the Ministry of Defence & associated defence public sector undertakings (PSUs).
Signpost India rose 2.18% after securing exclusive outdoor advertising rights from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation under the Kolkata Streetscape Renaissance project in a Rs 450-crore, 10-year public-private partnership contract.
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST