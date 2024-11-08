Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks see modest gains

Japanese stocks see modest gains

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains as tech stocks followed their U.S. peers higher. The upside was capped by weak household spending data and a relatively stronger yen.

The Nikkei average edged up by 0.30 percent to 39,500.37 while the broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 2,742.15.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group gained 1.6 percent and Tokyo Electron added 0.9 percent.

Nissan Motor shares slumped more than 6 percent as the automaker announced plans to cut 9000 jobs and 20 percent of its global manufacturing capacity after net income plummeted in the first half.

The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.1 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - coming in at 287,963 yen.

 

On a monthly basis, spending fell 1.3 percent - shy of expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 493,942 yen down 1.6 percent on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex treads water at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; PSB, OMC, Realty weigh

Paytm

Paytm hits highest level in calendar year 2024; zooms 169% in 6 months

KL Rahul

AUS A vs IND A highlights: Rahul fails again; here's what happened on Day 2

Modi, Narendra Modi

No power in the world can restore Article 370 in J&K, says PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon