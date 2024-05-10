Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 217.17 croreNet profit of Jash Engineering rose 17.25% to Rs 38.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 217.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.15% to Rs 66.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 515.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 401.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
