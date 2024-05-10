Business Standard
Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Alps Industries reported to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 56.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 59.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 89.35% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.52 -100 1.9117.94 -89 OPM %0-280.26 --57.07-40.41 - PBDT-13.95-18.05 23 -56.25-59.83 6 PBT-13.95-18.05 23 -56.25-59.83 6 NP-13.95-18.05 23 -56.24-59.83 6
First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

