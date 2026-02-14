Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 29.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 245.11 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 29.13% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 245.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 218.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.245.11218.513.014.097.878.773.764.764.303.33

