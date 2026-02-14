RailTel corp bags order worth Rs 93 crore

RailTel Corporation of India has secured a work order worth Rs 92.91 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The contract involves the design, installation, and maintenance of an ICT-based educational lab/center. The scope of work includes operations & maintenance (O&M), supply, and services.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed by 11 February 2028. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group/group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. Further, the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India slipped 1.49% to end at Rs 331.45 on the BSE on Friday.

