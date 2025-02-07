Jayatma Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 10.13 croreNet loss of Jayatma Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.139.01 12 OPM %1.58-1.44 -PBDT0.010.12 -92 PBT-0.120 0 NP-0.120 0
