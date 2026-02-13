Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit declines 57.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 8.35% to Rs 65.40 croreNet profit of Jaysynth Orgochem declined 57.33% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales65.4060.36 8 OPM %5.9811.23 -PBDT4.017.73 -48 PBT3.317.06 -53 NP2.335.46 -57
