Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit declines 57.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.35% to Rs 65.40 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Orgochem declined 57.33% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.65.4060.365.9811.234.017.733.317.062.335.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News