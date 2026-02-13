Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 65.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 1062.83 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 65.48% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 1062.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1151.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1062.831151.558.5612.6672.89126.3833.5094.8624.4370.77

