Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 65.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 1062.83 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 65.48% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 1062.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1151.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1062.831151.55 -8 OPM %8.5612.66 -PBDT72.89126.38 -42 PBT33.5094.86 -65 NP24.4370.77 -65
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST