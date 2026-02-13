Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BASF India consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 3858.71 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 3.01% to Rs 106.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 3858.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3631.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3858.713631.45 6 OPM %4.424.68 -PBDT176.46184.74 -4 PBT142.33139.67 2 NP106.67103.55 3

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

