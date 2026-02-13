BASF India consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 3858.71 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 3.01% to Rs 106.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 3858.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3631.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3858.713631.454.424.68176.46184.74142.33139.67106.67103.55

