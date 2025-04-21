Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JB Chemicals & Pharma receives USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Tablets

JB Chemicals & Pharma receives USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Bisoprolol Tablets USP, 5 mg, and 10 mg.

The approved product is the generic version of Zebeta (marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals) and is indicated for the management of hypertension.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation specialties, radio-diagnostics, APIs, and intermediates.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.7% to Rs 162.49 crore on a 14.1% rise in net sales to Rs 963.49 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 0.47% to Rs 1,652.95 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jio Financial Services Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Jio Financial Services Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 316 cr

BHEL records nearly 19% YoY growth in FY25 revenue; orderbook at Rs 1.95 lakh crore

BHEL records nearly 19% YoY growth in FY25 revenue; orderbook at Rs 1.95 lakh crore

PSP Projects receives new order worth Rs 107.10 crore

PSP Projects receives new order worth Rs 107.10 crore

Just Dial jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 158 cr

Just Dial jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 158 cr

Infosys rises after Q4 PAT gains 3% QoQ to Rs 7,038 cr; declares dividend of Rs 22/sh

Infosys rises after Q4 PAT gains 3% QoQ to Rs 7,038 cr; declares dividend of Rs 22/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon