Just Dial jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 158 cr

Just Dial jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 158 cr

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Just Dial rallied 9.20% to Rs 1005.25 after the company reported a 36.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 157.60 crore on 7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 289.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 21.8% YoY to Rs 179.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 86.1 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 70.6 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin increased by 363 bps to 29.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 26.1% in Q4 FY24, led by both topline growth and cost efficiencies (operating expenses increased only 1.7% YoY). Advertising spends stood at approximately Rs 7.2 crore during the quarter.

 

Total active listings stood at 191.3 million as on 31st March 2024, an increase of 11.8% YoY and 0.1% QoQ. 1,231,207 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 32.7 million listings were geocoded as on 31st March 2024, up 15% YoY.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 191.3 million, up 11.8% YoY and 0.1% QoQ. 86.9% traffic originated on Mobile platforms, 10.5% on Desktop/ PC and 2.6% on our Voice platform.

Total ratings & reviews stood at 152.6 million at the end of quarter, up 3.1% YoY. Cash and Investments stood at Rs 5,278.6 crore as on March 31, 2025 compared to Rs 4,625.4 crore as on March 31, 2024 and Rs 5,062.7 crore as on December 31, 2024.

On financial year basis, the companys standalone net profit surged 305.3% to Rs 584.20 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 144.14 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 9.5% YoY to Rs 1,141.93 crore in FY25.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as desktop and mobile website, mobile apps (Android & iOS), and over the telephone.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

