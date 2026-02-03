Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 8.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 43.02 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 8.91% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.0236.8917.2723.949.1310.308.309.525.936.51

