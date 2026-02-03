Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 141.04 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 1.04% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 141.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 122.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.141.04122.7517.8419.0229.2327.6527.6125.9919.4519.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News