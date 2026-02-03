Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 141.04 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 1.04% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 141.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 122.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales141.04122.75 15 OPM %17.8419.02 -PBDT29.2327.65 6 PBT27.6125.99 6 NP19.4519.25 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

