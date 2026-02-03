Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China stocks gain, Shanghai Composite index rallies more than 1%

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Chinese stocks edged up today after hefty losses in last session. Shares in construction machinery and defence soared and the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.29%. Metal stocks were also in focus following a sharp rebound in Gold and Copper prices. Sentiments were supported in Asian equities and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.22%. Shanghai Composite index slumped 2.50% yesterday as property market worries weighed. The had slipped near four-week low following this tumble.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

