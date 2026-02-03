Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Kedia Construction Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.04 50 OPM %-16.67-50.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.02 50 PBT-0.01-0.02 50 NP-0.01-0.01 0

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

