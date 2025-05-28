Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 87.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 114.53 croreNet profit of Jet Freight Logistics declined 87.27% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 114.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2105.88% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 443.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.5398.31 16 443.76401.25 11 OPM %3.044.03 -3.181.50 - PBDT1.423.34 -57 8.511.78 378 PBT0.893.05 -71 6.33-0.51 LP NP0.342.67 -87 3.750.17 2106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content