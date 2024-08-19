Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 106.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 1060.20 croreNet profit of Jhajjar Power rose 106.73% to Rs 101.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 1060.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 928.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1060.20928.40 14 OPM %13.6315.31 -PBDT188.70124.50 52 PBT136.2070.80 92 NP101.3049.00 107
