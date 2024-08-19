Reliance Commercial Finance standalone net profit declines 95.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.66% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Reliance Commercial Finance declined 95.75% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 88.66% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.4848.3359.49171.401.789.753.888.083.8891.22