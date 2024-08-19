Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 63.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.16% to Rs 67.11 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 63.35% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.16% to Rs 67.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.67.1139.4453.4648.6311.697.5710.536.447.714.72