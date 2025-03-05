Jindal Drilling & Industries acquires jack-up rig "Jindal Pioneer"

Jindal Drilling & Industries has acquired jack-up rig Jindal Pioneer from Discovery Drilling, Singapore, (a joint venture of the Company), at a consideration of USD 75 million.
The said acquisition is funded by internal accruals and it shall improve operational synergies, increase scale of operations and profitability of the Company. The rig is currently on a bareboat charter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content