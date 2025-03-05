Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Drilling & Industries acquires jack-up rig "Jindal Pioneer"

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Jindal Drilling & Industries has acquired jack-up rig Jindal Pioneer from Discovery Drilling, Singapore, (a joint venture of the Company), at a consideration of USD 75 million.

The said acquisition is funded by internal accruals and it shall improve operational synergies, increase scale of operations and profitability of the Company. The rig is currently on a bareboat charter.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

