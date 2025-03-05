Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd and Fairchem Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2025.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd spiked 18.37% to Rs 7.28 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd surged 16.77% to Rs 150.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2865 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd soared 16.25% to Rs 21.53. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40417 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd added 13.82% to Rs 578.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5070 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd rose 12.80% to Rs 961.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2186 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

