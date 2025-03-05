Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steel stocks rally on China's output cut plans

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Shares of three steel makers rose by 2.35% to 3.6% on Wednesday following China's plans to restructure its massive steel industry by reducing output.

Tata Steel (up 3.6%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.78%) and JSW Steel (up 2.35%) climbed.

The move, aimed at tackling overcapacity, sparked positive sentiment among investors in Indian steel companies. While China indicated a commitment to "promote restructuring of the steel industry through output reduction," it notably refrained from specifying any concrete reduction targets.

China, the world's largest steel producer and consumer, is facing pressure to address oversupply issues. The restructuring initiative is seen as a potential catalyst for stabilizing global steel prices and improving market conditions for producers outside of China.

 

Chinese steelmakers have been grappling with generating profits as a prolonged property downturn has hit domestic steel consumption and as the mounting trade frictions against cheap Chinese steel products have cast a shadow on its steel exports outlook this year.

The Indian steel sector is anticipated to benefit from a potential decrease in Chinese steel exports, which could lead to increased demand for domestically produced steel.

Mar 05 2025

