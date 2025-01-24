Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 5.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 5271.30 croreNet profit of Jindal Saw declined 5.02% to Rs 506.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 533.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 5271.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5656.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5271.305656.09 -7 OPM %17.8217.47 -PBDT795.91846.57 -6 PBT645.26699.77 -8 NP506.42533.21 -5
