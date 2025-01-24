Business Standard

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 39.01% to Rs 23.84 crore

Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.01% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales23.8417.15 39 OPM %-0.133.21 -PBDT-0.310.47 PL PBT-1.76-0.81 -117 NP1.19-0.61 LP

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

