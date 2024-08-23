Jindal Saw rises after board OKs 2:1 stock split

Jindal Saw advanced 1.81% to Rs 700.20 after the company's board has approved the sub division of every two equity share of face value of Rs 2 each into one equity shares having face value of Re 1 each.

Jindal Saw is engaged in a leading manufacturer and supplier of Iron & Steel pipes and pellets having manufacturing facilities in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.69% to Rs 441.06 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 264.60 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total income grew by 12.08% year on year to Rs 4,984.81 crore during the quarter.

The said stock split will be completed till 30th November 2024.