Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Surat

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Surat

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing Aurika, Surat in Gujarat under its upscale brand, Aurika Hotels & Resorts. The property is slated to open in FY 2030 and shall be operated by Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.
Aurika, Surat will feature 175 aesthetically designed rooms and suites, along with Mirasa, the all-day dining restaurant, banquet facilities including Ekaara, the ballroom and Aurum, the boardroom, a stunning swimming pool and a rejuvenating spa.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

