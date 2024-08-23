Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Surat

Aurika, Surat will feature 175 aesthetically designed rooms and suites, along with Mirasa, the all-day dining restaurant, banquet facilities including Ekaara, the ballroom and Aurum, the boardroom, a stunning swimming pool and a rejuvenating spa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing Aurika, Surat in Gujarat under its upscale brand, Aurika Hotels & Resorts. The property is slated to open in FY 2030 and shall be operated by Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.