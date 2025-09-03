Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 4.32%

Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 4.32%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1017.25, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.58% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% drop in NIFTY and a 4.94% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1017.25, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24615.6. The Sensex is at 80252.95, up 0.12%. Jindal Steel Ltd has risen around 3.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9384.35, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1020.55, up 4.02% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 7.58% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% drop in NIFTY and a 4.94% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Punjab National Bank soars 1.18%

Punjab National Bank soars 1.18%

Canara Bank spurts 1.65%, rises for third straight session

Canara Bank spurts 1.65%, rises for third straight session

Antony Waste Handling Cell announces incorporation of SPV - Kurnool Renew Energy

Antony Waste Handling Cell announces incorporation of SPV - Kurnool Renew Energy

CG Power allots 71,980 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power allots 71,980 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon