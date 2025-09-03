Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 505, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 10.53% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 505, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24615.6. The Sensex is at 80252.95, up 0.12%. Varun Beverages Ltd has dropped around 0.71% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56806.6, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 505.2, up 0.89% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 17.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 10.53% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 66.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

