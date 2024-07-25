Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 12.73% over last one month compared to 6.14% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 4.53% today to trade at Rs 928. The BSE Metal index is down 1.65% to quote at 31115.29. The index is down 6.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 2.14% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.97% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.14 % over last one year compared to the 19.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.