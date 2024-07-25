Business Standard
Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd Slips 4.53%, BSE Metal index Shed 1.65%

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 12.73% over last one month compared to 6.14% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 4.53% today to trade at Rs 928. The BSE Metal index is down 1.65% to quote at 31115.29. The index is down 6.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 2.14% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.97% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.14 % over last one year compared to the 19.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 12.73% over last one month compared to 6.14% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7151 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45332 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1097.1 on 21 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 581.9 on 01 Nov 2023.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

