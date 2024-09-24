Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 2.32%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1045.05, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.32% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.3% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1045.05, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25955.35. The Sensex is at 84997.01, up 0.08%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 6.03% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9454.85, up 2.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1048, up 2.63% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

