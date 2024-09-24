Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 1.85%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1044.9, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.83% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.34% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1044.9, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25955.35. The Sensex is at 84969.64, up 0.05%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has dropped around 0.8% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43370.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 332.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

