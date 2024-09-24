REC Ltd up for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 548.4, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.77% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% jump in NIFTY and a 25.63% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index. REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 548.4, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25955.35. The Sensex is at 84997.01, up 0.08%. REC Ltd has slipped around 7.03% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24953.1, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 546.75, up 0.73% on the day. REC Ltd is up 102.77% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% jump in NIFTY and a 25.63% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News