LIC Housing Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 688.4, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.73% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 688.4, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25955.35. The Sensex is at 84997.01, up 0.08%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has risen around 3.39% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24953.1, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.86 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 689.7, up 1.4% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up 48.73% in last one year as compared to a 31.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 7.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

