Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 31.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 573.34 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 31.31% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 573.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 570.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales573.34570.81 0 OPM %5.338.47 -PBDT21.3332.70 -35 PBT17.0423.59 -28 NP11.9117.34 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content