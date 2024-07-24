JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 54.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 1713.65 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 54.73% to Rs 139.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 308.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 1713.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1584.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1713.651584.3616.3630.12273.74480.77193.44400.86139.72308.67