JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 54.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 1713.65 croreNet profit of JK Paper declined 54.73% to Rs 139.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 308.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 1713.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1584.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1713.651584.36 8 OPM %16.3630.12 -PBDT273.74480.77 -43 PBT193.44400.86 -52 NP139.72308.67 -55
