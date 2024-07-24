Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 837.07 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 13.24% to Rs 115.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 837.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 716.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.837.07716.4219.7720.40183.14159.03153.60136.36115.45101.95