Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Tyre & Industries allots 1.32 cr equity shares on conversion of debentures

JK Tyre & Industries allots 1.32 cr equity shares on conversion of debentures

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
JK Tyre & Industries has allotted 1,32,96,398 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on conversion of 24,000 fully paid Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (carrying an interest at the rate of 6% per annum, compounded cumulatively on a quarterly basis) of face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each (CCDs),issued to International Finance Corporation, a Qualified Institutional Buyer, by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis, at a conversion price of Rs 180.50 per equity share.
Pursuant to aforesaid allotment of equity shares on conversion of CCDs, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 26,07,23,629 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to 27,40,20,027 equity shares of Rs 2/- each (all fully paid-up).
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Circle to Search

More Android smartphones to get 'Circle to Search' feature soon: Report

basmati rice

LT Foods, KRBL surge up to 10% after government removes MEP on basmati rice

thailand

Thailand to roll out ETA for India, 92 other nations from Dec 1: Know more

iOS 18

iOS 18 rollout begins today: Eligible iPhones, installation guide, and more

Manipur,Biren Singh

LIVE news: Curfew relaxed in violence-affected Manipur, ban on mobile internet extended

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon