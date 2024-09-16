Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index net speculative longs continue to rise

US dollar index net speculative longs continue to rise

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continue to rise near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 20210 contracts in the data reported through September 10, 2024, showing a marginal addition of 708 net long contracts compared to the previous week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

