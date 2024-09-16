India's forex reserves climb USD 5.25 bn to a fresh high of USD 689.24 bn

India's forex reserves jumped USD 5.248 billion to a new all-time high of USD 689.235 billion for the week ended September 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The overall kitty had jumped by USD 2.299 billion to a record USD 683.987 billion for the previous reporting week. For the week ended September 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 5.107 billion to USD 604.144 billion, the data showed

