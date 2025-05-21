JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.63% to Rs 3758.60 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 42.69% to Rs 97.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 3758.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3698.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.04% to Rs 495.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 786.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 14692.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15001.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3758.603698.45 2 14692.9215001.78 -2 OPM %9.6613.01 -10.8813.85 - PBDT263.65388.18 -32 1201.541675.02 -28 PBT146.71276.18 -47 745.051238.27 -40 NP97.04169.33 -43 495.04786.23 -37
