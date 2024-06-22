JM Financial Products standalone net profit rises 181.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.59% to Rs 368.65 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 34.09% to Rs 426.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 318.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.38% to Rs 1165.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 848.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of JM Financial Products rose 181.20% to Rs 178.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.59% to Rs 368.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.