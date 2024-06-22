Business Standard
JM Financial Products standalone net profit rises 181.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 120.59% to Rs 368.65 crore
Net profit of JM Financial Products rose 181.20% to Rs 178.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.59% to Rs 368.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.09% to Rs 426.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 318.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.38% to Rs 1165.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 848.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales368.65167.12 121 1165.85848.63 37 OPM %92.88108.93 -83.9290.90 - PBDT238.4991.69 160 552.51423.15 31 PBT236.0689.66 163 543.00412.77 32 NP178.6263.52 181 426.84318.32 34
First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

