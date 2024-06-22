Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Matrimony.com approves alteration in object clause of MoA

Image

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 June 2024
The Board of Matrimony.com at its meeting held 21 June 2024 has approved the alteration of the object clause of the Memorandum of association subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting Scheduled on 09th August 2024, by inserting a new clause after the existing clause which will help the Company to venture into new businesses to take advantage of the network effect. This is an enabling resolution as the Memorandum of Association was restrictive.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon